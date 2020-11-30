Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 159 and reached 47,963 on Monday, while one person died and 150 people recovered, an official said.

The toll in the state is now 688 while the number of people who have been discharged stands at 45,940, leaving Goa with 1,335 active cases, he added.

The number of samples tested on Monday was 1,672, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,963, new cases 159, death toll 688, discharged 45,940, active cases 1,335, samples tested till date 3,48,871.

