Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] July 19 (ANI): A goat market has been set up at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir for the convenience of people ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Local resident and buyer at the market Mohammad Yaseen was happy to buy the animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

"I have to come to the Mandi. As you know that Qurbani is given on Eid. I have come to see the animals at the market for Qurbani. The sellers here raise animals with happiness and people also buy them with happiness," Yaseen said.

"It is not necessary to see the rate, the beauty of the animal is an important factor when it is being sacrificed. Qurbani is important this year also we will be executing it after two days. The object is to achieve Allah's blessings," he added.

Another buyer Mohammad Ameen appreciated farmers for raising the animals with hard work and transporting them to the mandi.

"This year also there is a beautiful mandi. Farmers have raised animals with hard work and transported them to the mandi. People are buying as per their financial capacity," Ameen said.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 21. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy. (ANI)

