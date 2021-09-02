Jammu, Sept 2 (PTI) The "victory flame", which symbolises 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Manali on Thursday.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi on December 16, 2020 in memory of India's victory in the 1971 war and is traversing across the nation to observe the 50th anniversary of the victory.

The "Victory Flame", which is a part of Swarnim vijay varsh celebrations, was received by Lieutenant General PN Ananthanarayanan, said General Officer Commanding, Rising Star corps at north portal of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, Jammu-based defence spokesman.

Lieutenant General Bhupinder Singh Thakur (Retd), the senior most veteran of the area, Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd), Chairman cum MD HP ESM corporation, Brig Sandeep S Sharda, Commander Pathankot sub area and DCs of Lahaul & Spiti and Kullu districts along with other dignitaries were also present during the solemn ceremony.

The distinguished guests laid wreaths and rich tributes and homage paid by all veterans and serving soldiers to the valiant war heroes for their sacrifices, which led to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 War, the spokesman said.

On the occasion, a 16-day 'cycling expedition' was flagged off from Atal tunnel to Pathankot being undertaken by Pathankot sub area.

Later, the "Victory Flame" was brought to Transit camp, Palchan where other events like screening of documentary on 1971 war, cultural programme showcasing traditional folk dances of Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti were displayed.

The mega event culminated with felicitation of veterans and veer naris by the chief guest and the zonal president, Rising Star corps AWWA, who expressed their gratitude to Veterans and Veer Naris for gracing the occasion and assured them of everlasting support and assistance.

