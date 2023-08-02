Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) The general officer commanding (GoC) of 16 corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario of Jammu region.

The GOC is looking after operational area south of Pirpanchal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Haryana Violence: Mobile Internet Services to Remain Suspended in Nuh, Other Places Till August 5.

Former minister Surjit Singh Slathia also called on the LG and they discussed issues of development and welfare of the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)