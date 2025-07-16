New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Centre has formally ratified an earlier decision to locate the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) in Telangana and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said the decision was in line with the understanding reached during the apex council meeting held in 2020 between the then chief ministers of both states.

"This is not a new decision, but a ratification of what was agreed upon earlier under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act," Reddy said.

"As per that agreement, one of the river management boards would be set up in Telangana and the other in Andhra Pradesh. Today, it has been reaffirmed that the Godavari board will be based in Telangana and the Krishna board in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The formalisation of the river board locations marks another step in streamlining the implementation of the water-sharing mechanisms envisioned after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The two boards, GRMB and KRMB, are responsible for overseeing the management, regulation and development of water resources in their respective river basins, which are shared between the two states.

Describing the meeting as productive, Reddy said both states have decided to use dialogue as a mechanism for dispute resolution.

"The Centre is playing the role of a facilitator. It is now up to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to work together in the spirit of cooperation," he added.

