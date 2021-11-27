Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) A godown of trophies was gutted in a devastating fire in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | India to Screen, Test Travellers from Several Countries Including UK Amid New COVID-19 Variant ‘Omicron’.

The fire broke out late on Friday night, in which nobody was injured, he said.

Also Read | Chennai Man Arrested After His Video of Driving Car on Goa's Morjim Beach Goes Viral.

"The blaze erupted in the godown located at Udyoghvihar around 10.45 pm. It was doused around 1.10 am, but the facility was completely destroyed in the incident," said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)