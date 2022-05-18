New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 270 to Rs 50,037 per 10 grams, amid the international precious metal prices increasing marginally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,307 per 10 grams.

Also Read | SSB Recruitment Case: HC Directs West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee To Appear Before CBI.

Silver dipped by Rs 49 to Rs 60,920 per kg from Rs 60,969 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.65 per ounce.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Local Body Elections 2022: Supreme Court Permits OBC Reservation in MP Civic Body Polls.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up at USD 1,815 per ounce on Wednesday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)