New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Gold price in the national capital on Friday increased marginally by Rs 22 to Rs 48,176 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 48,154 per 10 grams.

Silver gained Rs 627 to Rs 65,609 per kilogram from Rs 64,982 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,857 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.17 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.30 per cent down at USD 1,857 per ounce on Friday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. RUJ hrs

