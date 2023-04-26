New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Gold price jumped Rs 590 to Rs 61,040 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,450 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also climbed Rs 420 to Rs 75,070 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,040 per 10 grams, up Rs 590 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,997.8 per ounce and USD 24.95 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded in the positive territory in Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

