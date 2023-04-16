New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Air Intelligence (AI) unit of the Customs has arrested an Uzbek national from Chandigarh after investigations revealed that he had brought 3,208 grams of gold found abandoned at Delhi airport on Thursday, officials said.

"AirCustoms@IGIA have arrested an Uzbek national from Chandigarh while flying to Dubai after investigations revealed that he had brought 3208 gms gold worth 1.68 Cr on arrival in Delhi on 13th and had abandoned it for fear of getting caught by customs. Investigations are ongoing," the Delhi Customs said in a tweet Sunday.

Also Read | Spain Shocker: Man Attacks Couple for Refusing To Let Him Join Their ‘Sex Adventure’ in Park, Accused Also Stole Their Valuables.

Further investigations are on, they said.

Earlier on April 4, Hyderabad Customs seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read | Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Demolishes Atiq Ahmed's Entire Empire in 50 Days, Recovers Rs 1,400 Crore Property and Assets.

The male passenger who arrived from Doha by flight that landed at 08.45 am on April 4, was searched following which the recovery was made, they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)