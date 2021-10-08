Mangaluru, Oct 8 (PTI): Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Friday said they have thwarted a bid to smuggle in gold worth Rs 43.88 lakh by a passenger from Dubai.

The passenger, hailing from Kerala, arrived here early this morning, the officials said. He tried to smuggle in the metal in powder form inside a specially stitched pocket of his underwear, they said.

A case was booked against the passenger, said a press release here.

