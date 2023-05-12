New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Crime Branch has busted three extortion modules of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and apprehended eight people.

Police officials said that Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members are using juveniles for extortion.

"Delhi Crime Branch has busted three extortion modules of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A total of eight people have been apprehended and six weapons recovered. Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members are using juveniles for extortion," a police official said.

Delhi Police Special Cell had on May 2 arrested two criminals belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter between the criminals and the police team in the Rohini area.

Delhi Police had received information about the arrival of two wanted criminals near the Japanese Park in Rohini. Following this, the Special Cell laid a trap to catch them. They were nabbed after an exchange of fire.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons Rajat and Habib were involved in the Surendra Matiala murder case. Police seized two pistols and six live bullets from their possession. (ANI)

