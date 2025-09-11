Dhubri (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): Assam's Golokganj in Dhubri district saw tensions rise after police lathi-charged a torchlight procession by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRASU), injuring several people.

Assam's Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma responded swiftly to an unfortunate incident in Golakganj, Dhubri district, where a misunderstanding between the administration and the public led to tensions.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah rushed to Dhubri on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and expressed regret over the episode.

Mallabaruah told mediapersons that the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golakganj police station had been suspended and another involved OC (of Gauripur police station) had been reserve posted.

Minister Baruah said, "The Officer-in-Charge of Golokganj Police Station has been suspended. The Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station has been put under the reserve clause. The process of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities, including the Koch-Rajbongshi, is being pursued step by step under the guidance of the Chief Minister."

Six communities in Assam - Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes - have long been demanding ST status. In addition, the AKRSU is pressing for the creation of a separate "Kamatapur" state.

On 6 September, thousands of people from the Moran community staged demonstrations in upper Assam's Margherita, demanding ST status and autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The minister visited Dhubri Medical College and Hospital to meet those injured in the lathicharge and later held discussions with AKRSU leaders. Speaking to the media, he termed the incident "unfortunate" and assured immediate action.

Baruah met with injured protesters receiving medical care and spoke with community leaders to restore peace. An enquiry's been ordered against the involved officials, with a report expected within five days.

Several people were injured after police personnel resorted to a lathi charge on protesters at Golakganj on Wednesday.

The protest was led by All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU).

According to the CMO, Assam, the Assam government is committed to preventing such incidents and upholding public trust.

Tension gripped Assam's Golokganj in Dhubri district after police, battalion forces, and CRPF personnel resorted to a sudden lathi charge on members of the AKRSU during a torchlight procession on Tuesday evening. Several men and women sustained injuries in the incident, leading AKRSU to call for a 12-hour Dhubri district bandh from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. (ANI)

