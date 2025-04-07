New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) In his message on the World Health Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that his government would keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being.

"On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world," he said.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill: RJD To Challenge Waqf Law in Supreme Court Today.

Good health, he added, is the foundation of every thriving society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)