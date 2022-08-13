Puducherry, Aug 13 (PTI) There was enthusiastic response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by hoisting the national flag atop houses and institutions in Puducherry on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' at Raj Nivas on Friday and distributed national flags contributed by Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 to government staff.

An office-bearer of the Round Table said 8,000 flags were distributed to the staff and the public.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being observed across the country as a three-day exercise from August 13 to 15 marking the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his ministerial colleagues hoisted the national flag at their respective residences.

Rangasamy distributed sweets to school children at his residence after unfurling the tricolour.

Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University Gurmeet Singh hoisted the flag on the precincts of the university in Kalapet, a varsity release said.

The Vice Chancellor also unfurled the tricolour atop his official residence in the vicinity of the university.

Residents in various housing colonies embraced the call to unfurl the national flag. Several boulevards were dotted with the flags while special 'kolams' were displayed outside homes.

A section of auto-rickshaw owners displayed the national flag on their vehicles.

A rally was conducted by the Police Department in Villianoor. CM Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and Additional Director General of Police Anandh Mohan and senior officials were among those who participated in the rally which highlighted the spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

