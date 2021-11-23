Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday formally re-appointed Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years.

Also Read | Dehradun-Based Businessman Duped Of Rs 10 Crore By Three Men By Selling Mortaged Land To Him For Building Hotel In Lucknow; Accused Arrested.

Official sources said the reappointment of Ravindran at the top of the university will be with effect from November 24.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 70 Girl Students of Visakhapatnam School Fall Sick After Eating 'Stale' Food.

The reappointment of Ravindran came amid protest by Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) against its decision to shortlist the wife of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh for a teaching post.

Ragesh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sources said the Governor has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor on the allegations over Ragesh's wife's inclusion in the shortlisted candidates.

SUCC also protested against the reappointment of Ravindran, claiming that as per norms of the University, a person more than 60 years of age shall not be appointed as Vice Chancellor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)