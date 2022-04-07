Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police will get a psychological test done on Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused of the attack on security personnel outside Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple, a senior officials said on Thursday.

Answering a question about the mental condition of Abbasi during a media interaction here, ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "We will get the psychological assessment of the accused done by experts as per norms to ascertain his mental health condition."

Abbasi's family members had earlier told the media that he is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment for a bipolar disease for the past a couple of years.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during a media interaction on Wednesday had also said the claims made by Abbasi's father about his mental health status should be looked into.

Meanwhile, a purported video of Abbasi surfaced on social media, in which he is shown sitting with a plastered left hand.

He is heard saying incoherently that he was scared and thought of going to Nepal from Gorakhpur.

Asked about the video, the ADGP said the video is being looked into.

Abbasi is currently in police custody and has been kept at the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters in Lucknow.

The case against him is being investigated jointly by the ATS and the Special Task Force (STF).

Talking about the investigation, Kumar said, "Gadgets including laptop and phone used by Abbasi have been seized. These gadgets will also be sent for an examination by IT exports to gather digital forensic evidence."

Abbasi, an IIT graduate, tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on Sunday evening. When security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested. The security staff seized the sickle used in the attack and a knife from his possession.

The Gorakhnath temple premises also has the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head priest of the temple. The CM was not on the temple premises at the time of the attack.

