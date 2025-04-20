Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel mentioned that the government aims to build sub-district hospitals in remote villages to provide timely medical care to people, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Bhiloda Community Health Centre in Aravalli district has been upgraded to a 125-bed sub-district hospital with modern facilities for 43 crores, the statement said.

The CM addressed a gathering as he unveiled a series of development projects worth 282 crores in the Aravalli district, including the upgraded hospital. During the ceremony in Modasa, he inaugurated the newly constructed iconic busport, built at a cost of 15 crores, as well as roads under construction worth 140 crores. He also launched Samaras Kanya and Kumar Chhatralay, primary healthcare centres, municipal corporation development projects, smart classrooms in schools, and various other initiatives.

He stated that, under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the journey of holistic development has extended to the most remote villages. Today, even rural areas have access to 24/7 electricity, reliable road connectivity, and healthcare services. Currently, 100-bed sub-district hospitals offering specialised services are operational in 16 talukas. This year, similar hospitals will be established in the tribal regions of Nizar and Kalyanpur in the Dwarka district.

The CM said that the Prime Minister's approach is to make basic facilities like education, healthcare, housing, connectivity, and water supply easily accessible to everyone. The iconic busport, featuring airport-like facilities, and the modern Samaras Chhatralayas stand as prime examples of this vision. He also emphasised the importance of the state government's Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati schemes, which are designed to promote and support the education of both boys and girls. He also assured that the request made by Minister of State Bhikhusinh ji for the establishment of a university in Aravalli district would be given due consideration.

The CM reiterated the PM's nine resolutions for building Viksit Bharat by 2047, calling on all citizens to unite in achieving these goals. During the event, CM also distributed symbolic assistance to the beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor described the event as historic, marking the beginning of a new chapter in development. He highlighted the Gujarat government's achievements in education, healthcare, and economic growth, emphasising that the state has made decisions aimed at the welfare of citizens across all sectors. In the Aravalli district, he noted the harmonious coordination of religious, democratic, and royal governance. He further stated that the government is committed to making all schools smart, ensuring that no child is left behind in terms of technology by connecting every school to modern technological resources.

Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Bhikhusinhji Parmar stated that the Gujarat model has gained nationwide recognition. He emphasised that today, we are all part of a significant development milestone worth 282.78 crores, which will steer the district toward a new path of progress. The minister also demanded a paved road to the Meshwo Dam and a university in the district.

At the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony, Aravalli District Panchayat President Priyankaben Damor, MP Shobhanaben Baraiya, Bhiloda MLA P.C. Baranda, Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh Zala, Modasa Taluka Panchayat President Snehalben Patel, Modasa Municipality President Neeraj Sheth, Aravalli District In-Charge Secretary Rupvantsingh, Vice Chairman and Managing Director M. Nagarajan, District Collector Prashasti Pareek, District Development Officer Dipesh Kedia, along with other officials, employees, and a large number of citizens were present.

During his visit to the Aravalli district, the CM toured the newly constructed Vandemataram Busport in Modasa, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. He also inaugurated the Lok Sampark Centre of Lok Sabha MP Shobhanaben Baraiya.

The Chief Minister also attended the Divyang group wedding ceremony in Modasa and blessed the newlywed couples. (ANI)

