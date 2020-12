New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): In another move to re-affirm India's seriousness towards the issue of climate change, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Wednesday constituted a high-level inter-ministerial Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement (AIPA) under the chairmanship of MoEFCC Secretary.

According to an official statement, the purpose of AIPA is to generate a coordinated response on climate change matters that ensures India is on track towards meeting its obligations under the Paris Agreement including its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

Also Read | Subramanian Swamy Urges PM Narendra Modi to Replace Rabindranath Tagore’s National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ With Netaji’s INA Version.

The release stated that 14 ministries will serve as Members to AIPA who will oversee the progress in the implementation of India's NDC and receive periodic information updates to monitor, review and revisit climate goals to fulfill the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

Another key function of AIPA would be to operate as a national authority to regulate carbon markets in India under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, formulate guidelines for the consideration of projects or activities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, issue guidelines on carbon pricing, market mechanism, and other similar instruments that have a bearing on climate change and NDCs.

Also Read | CM Amarinder Singh to Take First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Punjab.

It will take note of the contributions of the private sector as multilateral and bilateral agencies in the field of climate change and provide guidance for aligning their climate actions with national priorities.

"The year 2021 would mark the beginning of the implementation of the Paris Agreement and constitution of AIPA is central to strengthening the national systems and institutional arrangements for implementation and monitoring of climate actions," said the release.

The AIPA will also ensure that India maintains its climate leadership as one of the few countries in the world whose climate actions are consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)