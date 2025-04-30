New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The decision of the government to go for caste enumeration along with the forthcoming population census drew support from opposition parties, who also took potshots at the ruling coalition over the "sudden decision" while asking for timelines for its implementation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party had been demanding caste census for a long time and the government has "suddenly after 11 years" taken this decision

The decision on caste enumeration during census was taken at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that some states have done caste surveys and that conducting a census is in the domain of the central government.

He said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census.

Vaishnaw said this will strengthen the social and economic structure of the society while the nation continues to progress.

Vaishnaw alleged that Congress governments "have always opposed caste census".

"Caste was not included in all the census operations conducted since independence. In 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singhji had assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to consider this subject. Most political parties recommended a caste census. Despite this, the Congress government decided to conduct only a survey of caste instead of a census. That survey is known as SECC," Vaishnaw said.

"It is well understood that Congress and its INDI alliance partners have only used the caste census as a political tool. As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the subject census is listed at 69 in the Union list in the 7th schedule. According to the Constitution of India, census is a Union subject. Some states have conducted surveys to enumerate caste. Some states have done this well, while some others have conducted such surveys purely from a political angle in a non-transparent way. Considering all these facts and to ensure that a social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be transparently included in the census instead of surveys," he added.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country," he said.

The Union minister said that the Modi government had earlier introduced ten per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections without causing any stress on any section of the society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision on the caste census sends a strong message of government's commitment to social equality and the rights of every section of society.

"The Modi government, committed to social justice, has taken a historic decision today. In the CCPA meeting held today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a message of strong commitment towards social equality and rights of every section has been given by deciding to include caste census in the upcoming census," he said in a post on X.

"The Congress and its allies opposed the caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in the opposition. This decision will empower all economically and socially backwards classes, promote inclusion, and pave new paths for the progress of the deprived," he added.

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda also targeted the Congress, accusing it using the issue for political gain.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP-led Central government over the Union Cabinet's decision stating "better late than never".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has continuously raised the issue.

"The Indian National Congress had continuously raised the demand for a caste census, whose most vocal supporter was Rahul Gandhi. Today, the Modi government has announced that it will conduct a caste census along with the Census. This is the right step which we were demanding from the very first day," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi said caste census is first step and there is a need to bring a new development paradigm.

"We had said in the Parliament that we will make Caste Census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50% cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Narendra Modi used to say that there are just four castes. Don't know what happened but suddenly after 11 years, Caste Census has been announced," Rahul Gandhi said.

"We completely support it but we want a timeline. We want to know that by when this will happen. This is the first step. Telangana has become a model in Caste Census and it can become a blueprint. We offer our support to the government in designing the Caste Census...There are two examples - Bihar's and Telangana's and there is a vast difference between the two," he added.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the approval of the decision is yet another example of how socialist ideas, once dismissed or ridiculed, are eventually adopted by mainstream political forces.

"What we socialists proposed 30 years ago--be it reservation, caste census, equality, fraternity, secularism--others take decades to follow. There is still a long way to go. But make no mistake--we will keep making these Sanghis dance to our agenda," Lalu Yadav said.

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hailed the decision as victory for social justice.

"This has been our demand for over 30 years...it's a victory for all socialists and Lalu Yadav," he said.

Yadav also spoke to the mediapersons and said, "We hope the census will be done before the delimitation exercise...It is a slap on the faces of those who used to blame us for spreading casteism."

"Until we don't get scientific data, we won't be able to bring the backwards classes into the mainstream..Naturally, the people of the BJP will take credit for it. But Modi ji had rejected it many times. Lalu ji fought the actual fight for the caste census," he said.

Speaking with ANI, Union Minister Chirag Paswan hit back at the RJD and said that those who once doubted the Centre's intent are now scrambling to take credit for its completion.

He accused opposition leaders of undermining the Centre's commitment to the caste census.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Since 2000, Lalu ji and Tejashwi ji had been fighting for this...Now, it will be our request to the government not to use this as a tool but to ensure participation based on the data."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also welcomed the upcoming census, calling it a long-standing demand that will help design targeted development schemes and accelerate national progress.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also thanked the Centre after it's decision over the caste census.

"I extend my gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Bihar. In Bihar, CM nitish Kumar was already working in this direction (caste census), but today is a historic moment for the nation...BJP supported this in Bihar also. We make decisions at the right time..."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the decision is a long-overdue move to ensure equitable policy-making.

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremeo Mayawati welcomed Union Cabinet's decision calling it a "step in right direction." However she pointed that the decision came after a "long delay."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government wholeheartedly welcomes the Central Government's decision to conduct a caste census along with a population census. He also called for conducting a social, economic, and educational survey. (ANI)

