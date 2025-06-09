New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday slammed the Modi government, which has completed 11 years in office, and said while the ruling coalition "praises and advertises itself, people know the real situation".

"The government has only one job: to praise itself and advertise itself. It is not hard if you have money and media in your hands...However, people know what the actual situation is," Chowdhury told ANI.

Also Read | COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Meeting With Officials of Various Departments Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus, Advices Citizens To Remain Cautious (Watch Video).

"We are not able to reach the position that the government promised due to the bad policies of the government...The gap between the rich and the common people is increasing in our country...It is happening due to the government's failed economic policies," he alleged.

The Modi-led NDA government is marking the completion of 11 years in office this year. Narendra Modi first assumed office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 and assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9 last year.

Also Read | DTC Revises Electric Bus Special Hire Rates for Film Shoots and Tourism Purposes To Boost Revenue.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged citizens to participate in a survey on the NaMo App regarding India's growth journey over the past 11 years.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi shared a link to the portal and encouraged people to share their views through the 'Jan Man Survey' available on the app.

"Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India's growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva," the post read.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's achievements, including the change in India's "political culture" and bold decisions taken over the past 11 years.

"We are completing 11 years under PM Modi's leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)