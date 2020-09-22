Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): Government schools across Hyderabad reopened on Monday with all safety precautions in place, six months after the nationwide lockdown that was announced due to COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Karuna Sri, Headmistress of Raj Bhawan Government School in Hyderabad, said "Starting from today, we are allowing high school students to attend school under the guidelines issued by the Telangana government, and Central government. All the precautionary arrangements have been made at the school."

She said that students are given the choice to attend class online or offline and parents are informed about the same.

"If the student carries any doubts after attending online classes, they can come and attend the school, provided that they carry their own sanitizer and face mask and gloves. We have also set up a sanitiser at the school. The students and parents must sign a declaration saying their ward doesn't carry any symptoms of COVID-19 and would take proper care of themselves," she said.

The Headmistress said that though fewer students turned up at school on the first day, the administration is expecting the count will increase in the coming days.

"Being the first day, less number of students turned up to the schools, but coming days we are expecting the student count might increase and we have taken all the precautionary steps required," she said.

Parents, whose wards joined the schools, lauded the arrangements made by the school.

"My daughter is studying in a government school and today I dropped her at school. All the necessary precautions are being taken by school authorities. Starting from maintaining the social distancing, to sanitisation, everything is being taken proper care of," says Mohammad Javeed, a parent. (ANI)

