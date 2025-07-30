New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, saying the Indian government should stand up to such nonsense.

Brittas said Prime Minister Modi supported Trump in the past, but in return, Trump has hurt India's interests.

Speaking to ANI, Brittas said, "Donald Trump has ditched this country... Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the US to campaign for him and what did we get in return? It is a huge tragedy in this country... The government of India should stand up to such nonsense... Donald Trump is questioning the sovereignty of India by mentioning that we bought arms from Russia... Trump wants India to be a colony of the US, which is why the opposition asks to call out his bluff..."

The Congress party also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and additional penalty on India, saying that India's foreign policy has completely "failed."

Congress said the country is now paying the price for PM Modi's friendship with Trump. In a post on X, the Congress said, "Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on India, along with a penalty. The country is paying the price for Narendra Modi's 'friendship.'"

"Modi campaigned for Trump, hugged him enthusiastically, got photos taken and made them trend on social media. In the end, Trump slapped tariffs on India. India's foreign policy has completely failed," the post reads.

Trump said that India will pay a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty for the trade deficit. The US President in a post on Truth Social, said the tariffs will begin on August 1.

He accused India of having high tariffs, tough trade barriers, and buying most of its military and energy supplies from Russia. Trump said these actions are "not good" at a time when the world wants Russia to stop the war in Ukraine."Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the US President said. (ANI)

