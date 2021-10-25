Bhadohi, Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons, including a government driver, were arrested after the vehicle was allegedly used to commit a loot, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma told reporters that Dheeraj Dubey, who is the driver of DPRO's vehicle, and his accomplice Kartik Dubey were taken into custody on grounds of suspicion.

During interrogation, the accused said that they would brandish a fake pistol and rob people of their motorcycles and mobile phones.

Later, Dheeraj used to get fake documents made for the stolen vehicles and sell them off.

A case has been registered against the two, the officer said, adding that six motorcycles and eight mobile phones have been recovered from them.

