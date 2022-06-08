Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is "alarming" and the administration's "frantic and forced" efforts for establishing a "negative peace" have "failed miserably", National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Wednesday.

Addressing party workers at a daylong block-level meeting in the Hazratbal constituency, Abdullah said the consequences of August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories -- can only be judged by looking at the depths of "torments faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir on every front".

Also Read | Delhi Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: Over 250 BJP Workers Deployed Across National Capital.

Appreciating the workers for rallying round the party during the most trying times, the NC president asked them to prepare for future challenges.

"We are facing an alarming situation that has arisen out of the August 5, 2019 undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions. The government's efforts to force peace in Jammu and Kashmir have failed miserably," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Wife of Former Chambal Dacoit Malkhan Singh Elected Unopposed As Sarpanch.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said even at the hour of "pervasive fear" in a sensitive region like Jammu and Kashmir, people who run the show from New Delhi have "failed" to see the wisdom of local democratic forces, "the real stakeholders" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It has failed to make earnest efforts to establish a set-up here that rests on the active will of our people in Kashmir, Jammu, Chenab and Pir Panjal," he added.

"We tried to persuade the ruling party to bring about a change in its approach with regards to Kashmir but they did not listen to us. Now, they are struggling with their failures. Neither there is peace nor any visage of development here," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Abdullah said the NC's mission is to protect the relationship with the Union of India, which was built upon the constitutional safeguards that respected the unique identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are fighting legally and democratically. We are also reaching out to political forces across the country to help us in our fight to get back our rights," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)