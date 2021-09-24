Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Friday said that academic activities must start as soon as possible at Arunachal Pradesh State University (APSU).

The state-run university will provide opportunities to students, particularly those who cannot afford to go outside Arunachal Pradesh for higher studies, the governor said during a meeting with state Education Minister Taba Tedir, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

APSU is the first state-run university in Arunachal Pradesh, while there is one Central varsity and a few private ones in the frontier state.

The governor said that private universities with good infrastructure, competent faculty, and other academic amenities are required to supplement the student intake capacity of government universities, the press release said.

Calling for proper monitoring of private institutes, Mishra said, “The state government through the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission should monitor the infrastructure, faculties of private universities before they are allowed to run the courses.”

Imparting of education and conferring of degrees by private universities must be genuine and legitimate and the institutions concerned should ensure that only deserving students are given degrees.

During the meeting, the education minister briefed the governor on the challenges of the state's education department.

