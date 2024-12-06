The fortnight theatre cultural festival, which started on 22nd November concluded on December 6 (Photo/ANI)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) participated in the concluding ceremony of the International Theatre Festival of Arunachal Pradesh, 'Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024' at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar on Thursday.

The fortnight theatre cultural festival, which started on 22nd November encapsulated with a variety of national and international performing arts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor emphasised the theatre being the "soul" of the country, State and people. He said that it is the best way to send social messages of the day.

The Governor said Rangmanch is an ancient tradition of India. It is a reflection of the society, where the richness, challenges and aspirations of the people are presented.

He suggested theatre activities in the districts and villages to keep alive the age-old cultural heritage.

The governor noted that Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 will be remembered as the longest and largest theatre festival in North East India and it is also Arunachal's very first international theatre festival.

He said that with over thirty-three performances from across the globe and India, each production brought with it a unique narrative, a fresh perspective, and a spirit that enriches our understanding of the world and ourselves, it is a testament to the boundless power of theatre to connect hearts, transcend borders, and echo the shared human experience.

The seven unique parallel events such as seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and interaction sessions hosted also gave the audiences a taste of what lies beyond the Stage.

The governor commended Roots Art and Cultural Trust, the artists who came from different parts of the country and the world, the organizers and volunteers.

"The festival, themed Route to Roots, has reminded all of the importance of staying connected to our origins while embracing the world with open arms. It has underscored the beauty of diversity and the strength of unity," he said.

The Governor appealed to the people, whom he called as the custodians of a rich heritage, to preserve, nurture, and promote our cultural roots, ensuring that they remain vibrant and relevant for generations to come.

He urged them to make Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024, as the beginning of a cultural renaissance for the State.

"Let us strive to make this festival an enduring tradition, a platform that continues to bridge the gap between the local and the global, the traditional and the contemporary," he said.

The Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte, Special Guest renowned theatre director and academic Dr. Anuradha Kapur and Festival Director, Riken Ngomle, Founder Director, of Roots Art and Cultural Trust Society also spoke on the occasion.

A theatrical play, titled 'Tani La Tanyo', a play based on Tani folktale of Arunachal Pradesh, directed by Riken Ngomle was presented on the occasion.

The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 served as a vibrant platform for a global community of artists, performers, and audiences. Local production houses brought Arunachal's rich folklore to life, while performers from across India highlighted the nation's creative energy. International acts added to the mix, offering a diverse celebration of talent and cultural exchange.

Additionally, seminars, exhibitions, and workshops featured global artists sharing their craft, insights, and inspiring stories. (ANI)

