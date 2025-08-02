Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday flagged off three vehicles carrying essential relief material from Raj Bhavan to the flood-affected districts of Mandi and Kullu.

The consignments, sent via the State Red Cross Society, include tents, blankets, tarpaulins, sanitary items, food supplies, and other daily-use goods meant to aid over 1,200 families impacted by recent floods and landslides.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav's Name Missing From Voter List; Sparks Political Storm in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Polls (Watch Video).

Speaking to the media at the flag-off ceremony, the Governor emphasised the urgent need for behavioural and lifestyle change in the wake of recurring natural disasters in the region.

"The kind of damage we are witnessing will continue unless people adapt their way of life. If we don't bring change, the losses will be far greater," said Governor Shukla, referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Also Read | 'My Father Passed Away in 2019, Farm Laws Came in 2020': Rohan Jaitley Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claim That Arun Jaitley Threatened Him Over Farm Laws (Watch Video).

He added that this was not the first dispatch of relief from Raj Bhavan. "Earlier, three trucks had already been sent from Rajasthan through the Red Cross. Today, three more have been sent--one will go to Kullu and two to Mandi," he informed.

"We are sending blankets, tarpaulins, tents, and daily-use items like soap, sanitary products, biscuits, candles, and matches. One truck is carrying supplies sufficient for nearly 400 people. In total, we aim to support around 1,200 to 1,300 families," the Governor said.

Shukla also announced his visit to the affected areas.

"I will go to Mandi today. Tomorrow, I plan to visit the Seraj region, including Thunag. After spending a day or two with the affected people, I will return to Raj Bhavan," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's recent observation that, if the current environmental degradation continues, Himachal could vanish from the map, he said that he had already discussed with the Indian Prime Minister and people of the state will have to change their lifestyle in the hills .

"I believe the concern is valid. Everyone should think seriously about it. If we don't change how we live, the destruction will only increase," he said.

On the issue of central assistance, the Governor clarified that the support has always been there from the Union government.

"Central aid is provided after a detailed assessment by the Central Team. The Centre always extends support whenever Himachal asks for it." He added.

He also addressed recent statements by the Chief Minister, where CM Sukhu has asked the Governor to refrain from statements which hamper the government's efforts in the fight against drugs.

"I only said that rehabilitation centres are necessary. At no point did I claim the police or government are not doing their work." He said.

"I don't know in what context the Chief Minister made those comments. Perhaps he knows, but I never questioned the role of the government or its officials or policies," Said Shukla.

On queries about a new vehicle for the Governor's office in light of Delhi's regulatory norms, he explained that the vehicle is being changed only because the existing old vehicle is not allowed in Delhi.

"A new rule in Delhi prohibits the use of certain vehicles beyond a point. If a vehicle has to go from here to Delhi, it must comply with those norms. There's no personal requirement from my side for a new car." He added..

CP Verma, Secretary to the Governor, and other officials were present during the flag-off. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)