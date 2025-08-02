New Delhi [India], August 2(ANI): Respondimg to Rahul Gandhi's claim that the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley threatened him over the farm laws, DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley on Saturday reminded the Congress leader that his father died before the laws were even introduced, stating, "Let me remind him that my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020."

In a post on X, Rohan Jaitley wrote, "Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him that my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus."

"If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today. I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days, which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace," the post added on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the NDA government had sent the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to "threaten" him for trying to fight against the farm laws that were introduced by the Narendra Modi government earlier.

"I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, 'If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you. ' I looked at him and said 'I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to,'" Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

