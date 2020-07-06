New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The government on Monday appointed retired IAS officer Injeti Srinivas as chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

His appointment is for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge or until further order, whichever is earlier, according to an official order.

Srinivas retired as the corporate affairs secretary on May 31.

Gujarat-headquartered IFSCA will regulate all financial services in international financial services centres (IFSCs) in Gandhinagar.

The IFSCA was established on April 27 this year and the head office would be set up in Gandhinagar, according to a notification issued earlier this year.

In December 2019, Parliament passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at IFSCs in the country.

The first IFSC in the country has been set up at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

The name of Srinivas was also doing the rounds for quite some time, as among the probables for the post of next Sebi chairman.

