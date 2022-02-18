New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The government has approved the scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for continuation till March 31, 2026, or till further review, whichever is earlier, informed by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The proposal entails an expenditure of Rs. 12929.16 crore out of which the central share is Rs. 8120.97 crores and the state share is of Rs. 4808.19 crores. It has been envisaged to support around 1600 projects under the new phase of the scheme.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) is an overarching scheme, operating in mission mode for funding the state government universities and colleges to achieve the aims of equity, access, and excellence.

The new phase of RUSA targets to reach out to the unserved, underserved areas; remote/ rural areas; difficult geographies; LWE areas; NER; aspirational districts, tier-2 cities, areas with low GER, etc., and to benefit the most disadvantaged areas and SEDGs.

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

The new phase of the scheme has been designed to implement some of the recommendations and aims of the New Education Policy, which suggests some key changes to the current higher education system to revamp and re-energize it and thereby deliver quality higher education, with equity and inclusion.

Under the new phase of the scheme, state governments will be supported for Gender inclusion, Equity Initiatives, ICT, Enhancing employability through vocationalisation and skill upgradation. States will also be supported for the creation of new Model Degree Colleges.

The state universities will be supported for Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research. Grants will be provided for strengthening both accredited and non-accredited Universities and Colleges for undertaking various activities including teaching-learning in Indian languages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)