New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) was approved as a new Central Sector Scheme in 2017-18 and restructured into two components, viz. NESIDS (Roads) and NESIDS (Other Than Roads Infrastructure) in 2022-23.

According to the Ministry, a total of 82 projects costing Rs 4703.81 crores have been sanctioned under NESIDS during the last two financial years, i.e., FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25, and the current FY 2025-26, as of January 31, 2026. The State-wise details of the projects sanctioned under NESIDS are annexed.

Also Read | AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Released: BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd Year Admit Card Out at bie.ap.gov.in.

The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region has taken several steps to ensure the timely completion of projects sanctioned by the Ministry in the North Eastern Region (NER) under various schemes, including NESIDS. The projects are periodically monitored and inspected by officials from MDoNER, the North Eastern Council, and the Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs).

Regular review meetings are conducted with the State Governments of NER to expedite the execution of sanctioned projects under the Schemes of MDoNER. The Project Quality Monitors/Third Party Technical Inspection Agencies (PQM/TPTI) have been introduced to strengthen the monitoring mechanism of the MDoNER.

Also Read | McDonald's Jaipur Outlet Faces Food Safety Action After 'Extremely Black Oil', Rotten Tomatoes Found in Surprise Raid.

Under NESIDS(Roads), the State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) of the concerned State Government of NE States, recommends projects leading to the creation of physical assets in roads/bridges and auxiliary infrastructure, as per their needs, priorities and gaps.

Similarly, under NESIDS (OTRI), the SLEC of the concerned State Government of NE States recommends projects leading to the creation of infrastructure for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Primary and Secondary Education, Water Supply, Industrial Development, Sports, Telecom, etc., as per their needs, priorities and gaps. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)