New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats on Friday morning, police said.

Delhi Police teams, along with fire department personnel, rushed to the affected locations to conduct thorough security checks.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Bangladeshi Woman Seeking Rescue From Forced S*x Work in Budhwar Peth Sent Back to Brothel by Police; Constable Suspended.

The first call reported as a threat was received at 9:13 AM by BD Tamil Education, Jhandewalan.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of February 13, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Earlier, nine schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, according to the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.

In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)