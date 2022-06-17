Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): Following Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids in the premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's place in Jodhpur in connection with an alleged fertiliser scam, the Congress leader on Friday said that the government is avenging his involvement in the movement for Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on his brother.

Notably, Gehlot had been protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate at Delhi in connection with the National Herald case for three days.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "I had sought time from the directors of ED, CBI and chairman of Income Tax. I sought time on June 13, the case was filed on the 15th and the raid was conducted on the 17th. I do not understand the approach. When we had a political crisis earlier, even then there was an ED raid in Jodhpur."

"My brother has been doing his own work for last 40-45 years and I do my own work. If I am active in Delhi in the movement for Rahul Gandhi, then why to take revenge from my brother? When there was a crisis on the government, there was an ED raid on his place when he does not have any connection with politics. No member of his family is active in politics," the Chief Minister added.

Gehlot said that they would not be bothered by such incidents of raids.

"Just like people do not know the Prime Minister's brother, in the same way nobody knows my brother. Now it is on the entire media after the CBI raid at his residence. We will not be bothered with such incidents," he said.

On Friday morning, the CBI team arrived at Chief Minister Ashton Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur for the searches.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot is a fertiliser trader.

CBI raids at Ashok Gehlot's brother's premises in alleged fertiliser scam amid nationwide protests by the Congress over the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi.

He was accused of exporting a large amount of Muriate of Potash (MoP) to foreign countries that were meant for Indian farmers at a subsidised rate between the years 2007 and 2009 when the UPA government was in power.As per sources, "Agrasen Gehlot, during the period from 2007 to 2009, conspired and exported large quantities of Murate of Potash (MoP) abroad, at a subsidized rate to Indian farmers."Earlier, ED had also conducted raids in 2020.

CBI raids at Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Jodhpur and other places in Rajasthan are still underway. (ANI)

