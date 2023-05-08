New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The government on Monday banned the import of apples if its imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg.

"Import of apples...is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price is less than equal to Rs 50 per Kg," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, it said.

In 2023, India imported apples worth USD 296 million against USD 385.1 million in 2022.

The main countries which export apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa and Poland.

