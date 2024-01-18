New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The government on Thursday approved 11 project proposals related to technical textiles worth nearly Rs 103 crore.

The Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, cleared the proposals while chairing the 8th Meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) here.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Will Be Chief Guest and Inaugurate 6th Edition of KIYG in Chennai.

These project proposals include nine R&D projects, one project on machine development and one project on equipment development.

Goyal emphasised on the need for enhancement of collaborative efforts among the government and industry to enhance indigenous development of technical textiles products.

Also Read | Health Ministry Urges All Doctors To Make It Mandatory Practice To Mention Indication, Reason for Justification While Prescribing Antibiotics.

"The projects cover different application areas of technical textiles including 2 projects of Protech, 2 Meditech, 2 Mobiltech, 1 Buildtech, 2 Smart Textiles and 1 project of Sustainable Textiles," an official statement said.

The Union Minister reviewed the progress of different components of the National Technical Textiles Mission including review of sanctioned R&D products and status of applications under General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles Education in India (Round- II).

He also reviewed implementation of Quality Control Orders issued by the Ministry of Textiles, patents guidelines of R&D, Outreach activities and events under NTTM, amongst others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)