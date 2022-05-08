Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the government is committed to protecting and developing ancient sites of cultural and religious significance.

His remarks came as he participated in 'Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja' at the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag.

"Today participated in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at Martand Sun temple, Mattan, Anantnag. Truly a divine experience in a godly ambience," the Office of Lt Governor tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor further said that the government is committed to protecting and developing ancient sites of cultural and religious significance.

"Government is committed to protecting and developing ancient sites of cultural and religious significance, transforming them into vibrant centers that will guide us on the path of righteousness and blesses this beautiful land with peace, happiness, and prosperity," it added.

A special Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja was held at the famous Martand Sun temple at Mattan in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir in which Hindu priests of different states of the country participated.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Surinder Ambardar said, "Mahatmas and religious saints who used to come here earlier to do meditation, their traditions are being carried forward. This pooja is for world peace, for India's peace, and for Jammu and Kashmir's peace. In Kashmir, many temples were broken and the Gods are angry with us so this is an attempt to make them happy so that peace is prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir and in India."

The Kerala priest said the special Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja was for the peace and prosperity of the whole world and particularly for the county and Kashmir valley.

Manoj Vaishno, a priest from Rajasthan said, "Today a special pooja was performed here. We acquired the knowledge of Ved because of Lord Sun. There was a disruption in the worship of God because of the temple we destroyed."

The Martand Sun temple is a Hindu temple located near the city of Anantnag in South Kashmir. It dates back to the eighth century AD and was dedicated to Surya, the chief solar deity in Hinduism. Surya is also known by the Sanskrit -language synonym Martand.

It is worth mentioning that after a very long time this type of Special pooja was held at this temple. (ANI)

