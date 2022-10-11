Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that in the last five years the BJP government had ensured balanced and equitable development of every region of the State.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 183 developmental projects worth Rs. 1008.42 crore from Kullu today for various assembly constituencies of the State.

These include the inauguration of developmental works worth Rs 360.96 crore and foundation stones of developmental works worth Rs 647.46 crore.

While addressing the event virtually, the Chief Minister said, "The State Government during the last about five years had ensured balanced and equitable development of every region of the State. He said that today he has inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 183 developmental projects worth Rs 1008 crore."

Thakur said that for Hamirpur district he has today inaugurated four developmental projects worth Rs 20.40 crore and laid foundation stones of three projects worth Rs 33.82 crore.

"For Kangra district, he has today inaugurated 28 developmental projects worth Rs 108.98 crore and laid foundation stones of 30 projects worth Rs. 225.35 crore," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that for three constituencies of Solan district, he has inaugurated one developmental project worth Rs 1.33 crore and laid foundation stones of 8 projects worth Rs. 18.45 crore.

"For Una district, I have today inaugurated 8 developmental projects worth Rs. 39.69 crore and laid foundation stones of 5 projects worth Rs 30.28 crore. For three constituencies of Shimla district, he has inaugurated 7 developmental projects worth Rs. 45.16 crore and laid foundation stones of 1 project worth Rs. 3.31 crore," he added.

He said that for the Mandi district, he inaugurated 15 developmental projects worth Rs 54.54 crore and laid the foundation stones of 14 projects worth Rs 108.32 crore.

The Chief Minister said that for Bilaspur district he inaugurated six developmental projects worth Rs 56.61 crore and laid foundation stones of 22 projects worth Rs 101.88 crore.

He also inaugurated 10 developmental projects worth Rs 38.25 crore and laid the foundation stones of 21 projects worth Rs 126.05 crore for the Kullu district.

During the event, the Chief Minister virtually transferred Rs 1 crore for various scholarship schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education for the school students of the State and also 10,000 smartphones would be provided for school students.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLAs Surender Shourie, Chairman HP Board of School Education Dr Suresh Soni and Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg were present at Kullu with the Chief Minister whereas Ministers and MLAs joined the occasion virtually from their respective places. (ANI)

