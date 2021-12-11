Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the efforts of the BJP government in the state saying that the development work went ahead in Ahmedabad even during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

He was addressing on the occasion of inauguration and completion of Rs. 363 crore development projects including a train overbridge in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make Country's Forces Self-Reliant, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Even when developed countries all over the world were facing recession, developers in Gujarat were moving ahead at the same pace. Ahmedabad has been active even during Corona, that is why we are launching these projects today," said Shah.

The Union Minister while praising the new team of Gujarat working under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said, "Under the leadership of Narendra bhai, Bhupendrabhai and his new team are working day and night in Gujarat to achieve the set goals in various fields like urban development and forest environment."

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 1 Dead After Van Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Union Home Minister said that the central government had provided free foodgrains to more than 800 million people for two years out of concern that not a single poor person should sleep hungry during the Corona period.

In his address, the Home Minister appealed to every citizen to take both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine, saying, "We need to be careful if the form of the corona is changing and we should take both doses of vaccine as a precautionary measure."

He added that only through awareness of citizens will we be able to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination.

The Home Minister also congratulated the elected representatives of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for these development works.

He inaugurated swimming pools, gymnasiums and tennis courts in the Thaltej and Gota wards of the North West Zone in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area.

The Minister also inaugurated a new water distribution station in Thaltej ward, which will provide clean drinking water to the citizens in Thaltej.

Shah also opened the Underpass near Vastrapur Station at Crossing No. 20 on the Ahmedabad Botad Railway Line and the Four Lane Flyover Bridge near Sims Hospital Char Rasta.

The Union Home Minister also expressed his desire to make the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency the most developed and green in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)