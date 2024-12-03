Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government has put efforts to check Maoists' activities in the state and the remaining "side effects" of such extremism would be wiped out soon.

Soren held a high-level review meeting with the chief secretary, DGP and other senior police officials on the law and order situation, crime control, prevention of illegal mining, curbing drug abuse and controlling cybercrime in the state.

Asked about Maoists' activities and extremism, Soren said, "Such things cannot be wiped out at one go. The government did a good job to check these activities. Side effects of these are being seen now but these will also be settled down gradually."

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the police officials to stop illegal mining in the state at any cost.

"Illegal mining is not acceptable. The image of the state is tarnished due to this," he told the officials.

Illegal sand lifting from rivers should also be stopped, he said.

"The existence of rivers within the state is in danger. Now, soil is also being lifted from rivers. A special action plan is the need of the hour to stop illegal mining," Soren said.

Terming cybercrime a big challenge, the CM directed the officials to prepare a strong setup to deal with such a menace.

He also said that the police department should constitute a technical cell and deploy technical officers to deal with cybercrime.

