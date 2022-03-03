Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister J P Dalal on Thursday told the state Assembly that his government intends to open more cowsheds as several MLAs in the House expressed concern over the stray cattle problem in the state.

Dalal said stray cows will not be left on the roads.

"Our aim is to build a gaushala for all cows that are destitute," he said. The state government is concerned and continuous efforts are being made for this, he added.

The minister said farmers are facing problems due to stray animals and serious thought is being given to deal with this problem.

"Today, instead of keeping cows in their homes, people leave them on the roads. The public too should make efforts and not solely depend on the government," he said.

He said the government has made a policy under which any person or organisation can operate a cowshed by taking land at Rs 1,000 per acre per year.

Earlier, several members of the Haryana Assembly suggested incentivising people to keep cattle at their homes.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal while speaking on a resolution regarding stray animals highlighted that several people lost their lives while some even become disabled because of accidents involving stray animals in the state.

She pitched for an effective policy and measures for proper care of stray animals and suggested that the government should give subsidy on setting up biogas plants using cow dung.

MLA Ram Kumar Gautam suggested that the government should give incentive to people for keeping cows.

"The government can give Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month to people as an incentive for looking after the stray animal," said Gautam.

Another MLA, Chiranjeev Rao, spoke about opening more cow sheds at the village level while Balraj Kundu suggested that panchayats should be given funds for effectively taking care of these animals.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said people should come forward to look after the stray animals.

Earlier while participating in the discussion on the governor's address, Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian took on the state government over the issues of unemployment, corruption, drugs, inflation and "deteriorating" law and order.

He called the governor's address as "full of contradictions", saying there is no mention of the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal and industrial investments in the state.

He targeted the government over the alleged scams, including Haryana Public Service Commission recruitment scam.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala took exception to Kadian's allegation of a deputy commissioner taking money and asked him to name the officer in the House. To which, Kadian said he will reveal the name if the government orders a CBI probe.

