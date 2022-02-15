Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested an engineer while allegedly accepting a bribe in Kupwara district here.

The ACB, acting on a complaint, laid a trap during which Ghulam Hassan, a junior engineer in the rural development department, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000, an official said.

A spokesman of the ACB said the complainant had alleged that Hassan had been inordinately delaying the bill for the work executed by him under MGNREGA and 14th Finance Commission at Kunanposhpura village in Tregham block of Kupwara.

He had been demanding Rs 8,000 as his commission from the complainant.

“Upon receiving the complaint, prima facie offence under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was found made out. Consequently, a case was registered at ACB police station, Baramulla. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted and it caught Hassan red-handed,” the spokesman said.

Hassan was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team, he said.

