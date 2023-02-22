New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday released the revised guidelines on MPLADS 2023, an official statement said.

Also Read | Earthquake Hit Chennai? IMD, NCS Rule Out Any Seismic Activity After Residents Felt ‘Mild Tremors’.

The Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation also launched a new Web Portal for the Revised Fund Flow Procedure under MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme).

Also Read | Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Delhi Court Sends Accused Sahil Gehlot to 12 Days Judicial Custody.

The new MPLADs guidelines and the web portal will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

The revised set of guidelines aims to broaden the scope of the scheme so as to enable the parliamentarians to recommend developmental works as per the changing needs of the community with an emphasis on improving the functioning, implementation and monitoring of the MPLAD scheme.

The entire process of fund flow under the revised guidelines will operate through the web portal, which will facilitate real-time monitoring, greater transparency and accountability in the system, and improved efficiency and effectiveness of the MPLAD Scheme, the ministry statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)