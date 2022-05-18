Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that the government is making every effort to provide quality school education in the state and asserted that filling up the vacant posts of teachers is its priority.

He also said that infrastructural development of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools is being taken up to provide quality education in English medium to students of the state, according to an official statement.

Gehlot claimed that the efforts of the state government are also yielding positive results and said 749 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools have been established so far across the state.

In the budget for 2022-23, a total of 2,000 such schools are being established in the villages and cities of the state, the statement said.

The chief minister said that 98.5 lakh students have been enrolled in the schools of the state and directed the officials that the enrolment for the upcoming session should be taken to more than 1 crore by organizing the entrance drive in a planned manner.

The Education Department should complete the recruitment process for the vacant posts in the schools in a time bound manner, the CM said.

Education Minister B D Kalla said that the process of recruitment to the vacant posts in schools is being completed expeditiously. The recruitment to 94,845 posts of various categories of teachers is under process, the statement said.

Several Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools were set up across the state in 2019. In the first year, these schools had facilities to run only classes 1-8. However, after a year, one class each year has been added to provide quality education to promoted students.

