Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Tribal Development and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Sunday said the state government is making all-out efforts to restore road connectivity in the flood-hit Seraj valley ahead of the apple harvesting season.

Speaking at press conference, Minister Negi said, "It will take time for the situation to return to normal," but the government is working on a priority to ensure connectivity and to support farmers during the apple harvesting season.

"Our primary concern is to restore all roads and link routes before the start of the apple harvest, so that farmers can transport their produce to markets without delay," Negi told reporters.

He stated that over 160 roads in the Seraj Valley have been affected by the monsoon fury, with many of them temporarily cleared, while work is ongoing to reopen the rest.

Minister added, "If we look at the damage, both private properties and public assets have suffered. Many houses, vegetable crops, and even schools have been destroyed in the floods."

He added that the government is assessing the losses to both agriculture and horticulture sectors and ensuring that all affected households are added to the compensation list.

Attack on Minister's Convoy, he alleged that the BJP promoted it. Negi alleged that during his recent visit to Thunag, some protesters blocked his official vehicle and disrespected the national flag mounted on it.

"This amounts to sedition, as the vehicle bears the national flag, whether it belongs to a Governor or a Minister. Black clothes and slippers were thrown at my vehicle. BJP workers were involved in this shameful act," he claimed.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Negi said, "On one hand they hold 'Tiranga Yatras,' and on the other, they insult the national flag. This shows BJP's double standards." He said that a case of sedition has been filed against those involved in the incident.

On the students' safety and temporary shifting of the horticulture & forestry college.

Addressing concerns about the Horticulture and Forestry College in Thunag, Negi stated that the college has been temporarily shifted to Sundernagar to ensure students' safety and uninterrupted education. "There were no proper hostel or classroom facilities in the earlier location. We made this decision keeping students' safety and academic needs above the personal business interests of a few people," he said.

Negi emphasised that relief operations are being conducted in a transparent manner.

"We have held meetings with officials and directed them to ensure that no farmer faces any problem in taking their produce to markets. During my village visits, I personally addressed the public using microphones and asked people to report if their names were missing from the list of beneficiaries. We have immediately added missing names of those whose houses were damaged," he said.

The minister also pointed out irregularities in relief material distribution by BJP members. "I demand that a proper list of relief kits distributed be made public, as there are allegations that a single person has received such kits multiple times," he added.

According to Negi, Himachal Pradesh has already suffered an estimated Rs 1,200 crore loss during this monsoon season. He criticised BJP leaders for making selective demands. "When they meet the Centre, they ask for special packages only for Seraj Valley. I demand that every affected family across Himachal Pradesh, from Spiti's farthest village to Kinnaur, be given equal relief. This is not the time for regional politics," he asserted. (ANI)

