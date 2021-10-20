New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government was working only for optics on the Covid vaccination front and said the promise of vaccinating the country's entire adult population by December seems a far cry.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh also asked the government as to when the country's adult population would be vaccinated.

He said going by the current trend, around 90 crore vaccine doses are yet to be administered in the next 70 days left in this year and the target of December 31 seems a far cry.

The Congress leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the previous health minister Harsh Vardhan and current Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have assured the country that for the entire adult population, which is 95 crore according to the last census of the country, both doses of vaccination will be completed by December 31.

"How we are going to achieve 90 crore doses... How we are going to achieve that is the biggest question, which we want to raise today," he said.

Vallabh said the war against coronavirus is not going to be won only by adult vaccination, because "we have school going kids who are waiting to go back to their schools and colleges and more the delay for adult vaccinations the more will be the delay for second phase of vaccination to age group below 18 years of age".

"If we can achieve one crore vaccination, can't we achieve the same every day? Why were we not able to achieve that particular target on each and every day, after the Prime Minister's birthday? It means it is purely 'eventbaazi'.

"It is pure optics, there is lack of substance in this. When optics takes the front seat and substance takes the back seat, then governance takes a hit and is nowhere to be seen. That is precisely what is happening in our country," he told reporters.

Over 102.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the government (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said earlier in the day.

More than 10.78 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

