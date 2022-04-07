Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Differences between Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led State government appeared to have reached a flashpoint with Soundararajan on Thursday taking exception to a Minister's reported comments that she visited a famous temple in the State allegedly like a BJP leader while voicing concern over what she called an inadequate response from the government to events hosted by the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, Soundararajan expressed concern over officials not turning up for her official visits, in violation of protocol, and reiterated that it is not about her as an individual and that the office of Governor should be respected.

Asked about State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy's reported comments that she behaved like a BJP leader, she told reporters: “Did I hold the flag of BJP when I went there (Lord Narasimha temple at Yadadri)? Did I get a battalion of the BJP? I went there with my husband, as a simple devotee. I was not bothered whether the EO (executive officer) came or the Collector came. I went to pray to Lakshmi Narasimha. That's all. Next day, media reported that nobody came. So, without any evidence, how can they say that?”.

On Jagadish Reddy's other comments that they respected the Governor, she asked as to why the officials concerned did not turn up when she visited the ‘Sammakka-Sarakka' tribal festival in Mulugu district and what the government's response was when she sent out invitations to attend pre-Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan recently. “Is this the respect they are giving? You should ask him. I am not expecting respect. Again, again, I am saying, it is not for Tamilisai. It is for the office of Governor. Whoever may be the Governor, that post should be respected,” she said. When told that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's photo was not installed at a function, she said the practice at Raj Bhavan was to arrange the photographs of the President and the Prime Minister.

When Constitutional Day was celebrated, the Chief Minister's photo was arranged but he did not attend the event, she said. But, she was happy that some ministers were present at the programme, she said. “So, nobody is representing (at events). That's the problem. Why the Governor's office is insulted and ignored like that. I am openly raising the issues with the people. Let them decide,” she said. “I am openly placing these issues before the people of Telangana. Forget I am the Governor. I am a sister sitting in the Raj Bhavan. Should my affection be respected or not, you tell me. As an ordinary person, not as a Governor. As an ordinary person, a woman, a sister, should be respected or not? That is my question. Leave everything. Telangana is a State with a rich culture,” she said. Soundararajan further said she would travel to Bhadrachalam in Telangana for two days on April 11 by train. She said she would travel only by train or by road in Telangana. “This is the mode of transport of Governor of the State. That's all I can say,” she said, without elaborating. She had travelled to the Samakka-Sarakka tribal festival in Mulugu district and also for a visit to tribal habitations in Nagarkurnool district by road, she said. Soundararajan was speaking to reporters in Delhi on Thursday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her visit to the national capital. Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, discussed various issues concerning both Telangana and Puducherry with Shah. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Asked what was Shah's response when she conveyed about all issues regarding Telangana, she said she always discusses only in a positive manner. Queried whether she has submitted any report to the Central Government regarding the alleged protocol violations, she said the developments vis-à-vis Raj Bhavan are before the people and it is for the people to decide whether what is happening is right or not. Responding to Soundararajan's comments, ruling TRS working president and State Minister K T Rama Rao said the State government has respect for the institution of Governor and that there is no reason for the government to have issues with the Governor. “Where did we insult her? Why is she thinking like that? Why should we have an issue with the Governor. We have due respect for Governor's institution,” he said.

