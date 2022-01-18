Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): To enhance employment opportunities for the youths of Jammu and Kashmir, the government started a special awareness drive for growers on the cultivation, processing of aromatic plants in Kashmir.

As per the climate point of view, Kashmir Valley is suitable to produce a variety of fruit, vegetable crops and a good quantity of plant material that can be utilized in medicinal and aromatic activities.

Growers from the valley participated in the programme. It aimed to create awareness among youth to involve them in the cultivation of aromatic plants.

With the help of aromatic plants, growers especially young entrepreneurs can establish their own units and they will also engage other people to generate employment.

Speaking to ANI, Sabdhar Wani, a grower said, "through this programme, we get knowledge about cultivation and processing. Scientists and scholars who participate in this programme share their knowledge so that we apply the right approach and avoid loss in production.

The department of the Indian Institute of integrative medicine (IIIM) and the department of agriculture started special awareness programmes aimed to provide proper information to growers about the cultivation and processing of aromatic plants.

Dr Shahid Rasool, Organizer and Scientist IIIM said, an awareness programme is very important so that growers can cultivate aromatic plants properly at a large scale. Under the CSR flagship programmes, it is providing knowledge to farmers.

"This farming is different from the traditional method. Farmers don't have much knowledge about this. This kind of programme enhances their knowledge about cultivation, processing and packaging so that they can apply the right approach."

In the coming time, the government is also going to distribute good quality medical plants among growers at subsidy rates so that they will produce a good quantity of plant material in future aimed to get benefits at large scale.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Lavender grower said for the past four years I am associated with the aromatic plant's programme. It helps growers to understand the right way of cultivation and processing.

During this awareness drive growers participated at a large scale by following Covid guidelines and they demanded such types of programs should be continued in future. (ANI)

