Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that 70 crore people have already taken a holy dip in the sacred waters during the Maha Kumbh and said that the government was still stating low figures to avoid management study.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also lashed out at the BJP government for attempting to profit from this event, referring to Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over 'Objectionable' Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Yadav told reporters, "How can BJP think of profits in this event? Through what method will they profit the economy? 70 crore people have already taken the holy dip and the government is still stating low figures because they want to avoid management study."

He also said that bathing dates for the Maha Kumbh must be extended to accomodate the devotees.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thousands of Beneficiaries To Be Impacted As Maharashtra Govt Tightens Eligibility for Scheme, Check Details.

"The government must increase the duration of Maha Kumbh so that those who couldn't visit can get the opportunity...," the SP chief asked the government.

However Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad has said that the Kumbh will end on February 26.

"This is a rumour, and the end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela will be the 26th of February... I have said in the past also that till there is no official version from the administration or there is no official version from the government, one should not pay attention to any kind of rumour. These are the anti-social elements of the society who work to create confusion among the people. In the era of social media, different types of anti-social elements spread such rumours, which causes people to face problems. So do not pay attention to such rumours at all..." he said on February 13.

The six-week festival, which commenced on January 13, will end on February 26.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left many others injured, Central Railway has also announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)