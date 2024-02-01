New Delhi, Feb 1: The government will launch a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity. Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Economy Witnessed Profound Positive Transformation in Last 10 Years, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually.

The finance minister said the government will set up more medical colleges, utilising existing hospital infrastructure. Union Budget 2024-25: What is Vote on Account? How is It Different From Interim Budget? All You Need to Know.

Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)